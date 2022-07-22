Lifetime’s 55-qt. Cooler can ‘withstand a bear’ and keep ice cold for 7-days at $107 (Reg. $160)

Justin Kahn
Reg. $150 $107

Walmart is now offering the 55-quart Lifetime High Performance Cooler for $107 shipped. Regularly $160, it is currently selling for $128 via Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find in all three colorways. Delivering a 5-year warranty and a durability-focused design to handle rugged summer adventures, getting thrown in and out of the trunk, and more – believe it or not, it is “certified to withstand a bear for up to an hour.” Alongside the 7-day ice retention and 300-pound weight capacity to maintain nearly an entire week’s worth of food and drinks, you’ll find a stainless steel hinge rod, rubber latches with one-handed opening, a drainage spout, over-moulded feet with slide guard, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

If you can make do with a more casual option that isn’t necessarily bear-proof, this Coleman 48-quart cooler is nearly as large and sells for $35 on Amazon. The made in the USA design can carry 24-pounds of ice alongside 31 cans to give you an idea of the capacity here. For a personal-sized option to keep in the car during long trips, score this Coleman FlipLid for just over $14 Prime shipped instead. 

Then go swing by our fashion deal hub to make sure your summer wardrobe is updated at a discount. From Lands’ End and today’s Crocs Flash Event to the Prana End of Season Sale, you’ll find a giant collection of discounted brands at up to 50% or more off swimwear, shoes, bags, and more. Just make sure to also dive into Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale for all of your hiking needs as well. 

Lifetime High Performance Cooler features:

Lifetime Cooler – Lifetime 55 quart blow molded cooler features (2) rope handles with blue injection molded grips, (4) feet that are serviceable, drain spout with hose hook up, bottle opener, holes for a lock (lock not included), (2) cam latches that secure lid when shut and up to a 7-day ice retention. Comes with a 5-year limited warranty. High performance hard-sided cooler.

