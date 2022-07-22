New Wave Toys brings retro Coca-Cola vending machines into its 1/6 scale replica lineup

New Wave Toys regualrly releases some of the more novel and downright adorable retro release on the market, and today we’re getting a look at what the newest takes on that will be. Moving away from the compact arcade cabinets that have made the company as popular as it is, New Wave Toys is launching a pair of new vintage Coca-Cola vending machines.

New Wave Toys Coca-Cola vending machines revealed!

In true fashion to the brand’s previous releases, New Wave Toys today is out with a pair of new releases into its 1/6-scale lineup. Just like all of the other arcade cabinets we’ve covered and even reviewed in the past, the latest debuts arrive right at the perfect scale to fit in with popular figures and collectibles. Though of course, there’s a bit of a twist with the focus on vending out soft drinks rather than diving into classic titles.

Arriving later this year, New Wave Toys has two different versions of miniature Coca-Cola vending machines. Each one sports a retro design with plenty of authentic inclusions, with the only different being whether you prefer original of the New Coke flavor and branding; each one stands 12.2 inches tall and looks the part of recreating that 1980s soda experience at home.

Though New Wave Toys is known for far more than just its authentic stylings, as the company has actually packed in some real functionality. The mini Coca-Cola machines actually feature vending action for the miniature cans, as inserting some of the tiny coins into the slot will dispense one of the pint-sized colas.

Each of the vending machines are also large enough inside to house some actual cans of Coca-Cola. While the replica can only fit two of the cans and a single bottle, the design is said to actually keep your drinks cold – or at least 20 degrees below room temperature. So while it’s not going to substitute a real minifigure, it’s at least neat that New Wave Toys was able to add in some of the expected features.

Now available for pre-order, both of the New Wave Toys Coca-Cola machines will be launching later this year. You can lock-in either the original or New Coke designs at $139.99, which is down from the expected $160 price tag it will fetch once the units do begin shipping sometime in Q4 of 2022. This is going to be a limited run, so if you’re hoping to bring some 1/6 scale vending machine action to your collection, these likely won’t be around for long.

