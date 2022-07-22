Razer Anzu smart blue light glasses with voice assistant drop to $60 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is offering the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses (large or small) at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $200 directly from Razer where they are currently on sale for $80, they have bounced between $70 and as much as full price at Amazon this year and are now matching the 2022 low there in the round form-factor. Alongside the blue light filtering and polarized treatment, these glasses are designed to protect your eyes from extended exposure to your battlestation and sunlight. From there, the Bluetooth connectivity, integrated microphone, and built-in speakers deliver a personalized listening and call experience with access to voice assistants alongside 5 hours of battery life per charge. Head below and check out our hands-on video review for more details.

A far more affordable option by comparison to the $299+ Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, Razer’s Anzu model is now among the lowest-priced option we can find from any brand. Amazon’s 2nd Gen Echo frames start at $250 as another example there.

While we are on the subject, dive into some of our latest Razer coverage below:

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses feature:

Blue Light Filtering and Polarized Sunglass Lenses Included: Its blue light filter lessens screen glare to protect your eyes, reducing eyestrain so they feel fresh and focused while enjoying entertainment or working, while the polarized replacement lens shields your eyes from the sun

Low Latency Audio: Its industry-leading 60ms Bluetooth connection delivers smooth, stutter-free sound that allows you to stay immersed without any disruptions from audio delay or skipping

Built-in Mic and Speakers: With the Razer Anzu, you can go hands-free when taking calls thanks to a discreet omnidirectional mic built into its frame

Touch-Enabled and Voice-Assistant Compatible: Change music tracks, play or pause media, manage calls, and activate your smartphone’s voice assistant—all from the glasses’ sleek touch interface

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!