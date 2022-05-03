Razer announces ‘world’s first’ 1440p 240Hz OLED laptop with upcoming Blade 15 refresh

Today, Razer is announcing the “world’s first 240Hz OLED laptop” in an update to its Blade 15 lineup. Not only does the upcoming Blade 15 pack a premium display, but it also leverages Intel’s latest i9-12900H from Intel paired with the RTX 3070 Ti GPU to make it a great choice for both gamers and creators alike. What else does the laptop bring to the table? Keep reading to find out more information on how much RAM and storage there is as well as the color gamut coverage of the display.

Razer’s new Blade 15 packs a punch

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: oh my, the display. While I haven’t seen this panel in person yet from Razer, I have laid eyes on their OLED screens in the past, and they were gorgeous. So if Razer brought any of that technology forward (hint: they did), then the new Blade 15 will have the screen to beat when it comes to mobile computing.

The latest Blade 15, which launches later this year, isn’t surprising anyone in the display’s resolution or refresh rate area… at least, not directly. We’ve seen 1440p 240Hz laptops all over the place recently, so what makes the Blade 15 so notable? The display technology. The underlying tech behind the Blade 15’s new panel is that it’s OLED. That’s right, the upcoming Blade 15 features a 1440p 240Hz OLED panel. You’ll find deep blacks, vivid colors, and a 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The maximum brightness will reach 400 nits typical and the screen is perfectly balanced to be color accurate when creating content and for fast-paced gaming. It also features 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, with an additional M.2 slot for more storage should you need it.

The upcoming Blade 15 will be available in Q4 of this year specced with an i9-12900H, RTX 3070 Ti, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and the aforementioned 1440p 240Hz OLED display. It’ll retail for $3,499, and we’ll be sure to let you know once it’s available.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the latest OLED Razer Blade doesn’t shatter the walls of performance, the screen is really where the company is focusing on. According to Razer, this is the “world’s first” 240Hz OLED laptop display on the market. The RTX 3070 Ti might not be able to push the 1440p 240Hz display to its max at ultra graphics for the latest AAA titles, but it’ll sure do a pretty great job at driving it for typical workloads or in FPS games where frames matter above all else.

The upcoming Blade 15 will be the laptop to beat for both creatives and gamers alike, in my opinion. It has enough power to play most games with ease, can edit video smoothly with CUDA support and NVENC, and the display will be unlike any other laptop on the market… unless someone beats Razer to the punch.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!