LEGO launches online Minifigure Factory experience with $12 customizable minifigs

Today, the LEGO Group is bringing its Minifigure Factory online, allowing builders to customize their own minifig. Taking the popular in-store experience and rolling it out as a beta to online shoppers, you can now build your own minifigure complete with custom torso designs and more.

LEGO Minifigure Factory goes live online

As just the latest way for builders to craft their own characters, the new online LEGO Minifigure Factory experience is finally here. Delivering a single figure that can be tailor made to match yourself, a character from some property that the LEGO Group hasn’t covered, or just a new addition to your collection, there are plenty of ways to adjust your design.

Through five different steps, you’ll be able to bring a character to life by going through the LEGO Minifigure Factory experience right here. From picking a face and hair to the torso print and even an accessory, there are quite a bit of options available. Though because this is a beta, there are some limitations — more on that later.

Alongside just being able to select from all of the LEGO-made shirt designs, you’ll also be able to add some extra customizations to your figure. There are various glyphs and symbols that can be added, resized, and posited anywhere on the torso in order to create a custom appearance, which is then taken to the next level by being able to add whatever text you want.

Rolling out as a beta, the new LEGO Minifigure Factory online experience does have some limitations as of now. Aside from just minor tweaks to the customization process which are likely to go live over time with the official launch, the LEGO Group is also limiting it to just a single minifigure per household right now. There’s also the fact that there isn’t all too much variety from the hair colors and styles, or face prints to pick from. The company also notes that the online site may also go down from time to time as it adjusts the experience.

Pricing is something that is unlikely to chance once it hits the final release, with each LEGO Minifigure Factory custom figure going for $11.99. You can go and customize your own minifigure right here.

Today’s rollout of the Minifigure Factory site also complements the other customization experience we saw earlier in the year from the LEGO Group. Back in April the popular in-store Build a Minifigure service launched as a beta, and is now joined by today’s addition for another way to craft some custom figs.

