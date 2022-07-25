SteelSeries Apex 7 mechanical keyboard with OLED smart display returns to 2022 low at $136

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Blue Switches for $136 shipped. Down from $160, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon, matching our last mention. This keyboard sets itself apart from the competition by offering an OLED smart display in the upper corner which can actually integrate with services like Spotify, Discord, and even your game to display information without having it on your actual screen. On top of that, this keyboard is comprised of an aircraft-grade aluminum which delivers a solid experience and build quality. The RGB illumination can be customized per key and there’s also a magnetic wrist rest with full palm support for an ergonomic experience. Check out our hands-on review of the Apex Pro to find out more about the OLED display and software, then head below for more.

Put your savings from today’s lead deal to work when picking up the SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface that’s available at Amazon for $13. Designed to give your mouse a smoother surface to glide across, this gaming pad measures 12.6 by 10.6 inches in size making it the perfect companion for any setup.

Don’t forget to check out the deals that we found on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste and Razer Pro Click Mini wireless gaming mice, which are on sale for the first time ever at $60 each. Plus, we have other mice deals starting at $43. However, if you need a smaller keyboard all together, then consider picking up the more compact SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL which is on sale for $100 from its normal going rate of $130.

SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The Apex 7 Keyboard has mechanical switches for 50 million keypresses. Blue switches are known for their click snap-action keypresses so you feel and hear exactly when a key registers. An integrated OLED Smart display with on-board storage is your command center for on-the-fly info from your game, Spotify, or Discord, and provides software-free customization for tweaking and saving your settings. An unbreakable aluminum alloy frame makes it a standout mechanical keyboard.

