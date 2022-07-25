Drop Razer’s Seiren Mini USB Mic into your gaming setup for $40 shipped today (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone for $39.99 shipped in black. Regularly $50, like it fetches directly from Razer, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked all year outside of a brief offer at $35. It is also the second-lowest total we have tracked on the black model. Coming in at well under the regularly $60 or more X model and the $150 Seiren V2 Pro, it delivers an affordable audio input solution that matches the rest of your Razer battlestation. Features include a super cardioid pickup pattern that focuses in on your voice “while ensuring that background noises like typing and mouse clicks don’t get picked up.” It also ships with a “heavy-duty tilting stand” so you can get it neatly atop your desk and angled at the ideal position (it can also be detached and mounted on a boom or mic stand). Check out our launch coverage of the V2 X model and this hands-on review of the Emote variant while you’re at it. More details below.

For the most part, $40 is the sweet spot for these mini USB mics from the major brands, but for something more casual consider the TONOR TC30. This one comes in at $25 Prime shipped on Amazon right now and includes a mini tripod alongside the pop screen for even less.

While we are talking PC battlestation deals, check out the SteelSeries Apex 7 mechanical keyboard with OLED smart display while it’s back at its 2022 low. Then go hit up today’s price drop on Elgato’s 32-key Stream Deck XL now that it has been marked down to just over $211 before you dive into the rest of our PC gaming deals.

Razer Seiren Mini features:

Ultra-Precise Supercardioid Pickup Pattern: The Razer Seiren Mini is tuned with a tighter pickup angle, so it can focus on your voice while ensuring that background noises like typing and mouse clicks don’t get picked up.

Professional Recording Quality: With its 14mm condenser capsule and flat frequency response, the mic broadcasts your voice with stellar clarity that’s filled with crisp highs and deep lows.

Ultra-Compact Build: Made for minimalist or smaller setups, it barely takes up any desk space and is discreet on-camera, putting more focus on you. Easy to bring along if you need take your streaming elsewhere.

