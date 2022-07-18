Grab a 2-pack of waterproof Smartish Pet Collar AirTag Holders at the new all-time of $10

Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of Smartish Snitch Pet Collar AirTag Holders for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $5 on-page coupon. Regularly $15, this set just recently landed on Amazon and has already gone for as much $18 before dropping to today’s all-time low. At just $5 a pop, they are also one of the most affordable options from a brand we feature around here. They ship in the brand’s black tie affair colorway with special ridges on the back to ensure the AirTag’s speaker remains audible. Smartish thinks of them as “waterproof” airbags for your Apple locator so you know exactly where your pups are rolling around in the mud and are designed to slide onto collars between 0.50 and 1 inch thick. More details and AirTag accessory deals below.

Smartish Snitch Pet Collar AirTag Holder features:

Keep track of your fuzzy friends with the Snitch AirTag Dog Collar Case from Smartish. Dogs have a well-documented love for mud and a natural inclination to explore, and that’s why the Snitch is waterproof and made of easy-to-clean silicone. Equipped with thick handles to fit collars from .5″ to 1.0″ thick, it’s perfect for lil pups and big floofs.

