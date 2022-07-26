Amazon all-time lows hit Razer’s magnetic Xbox controller charging stands at $32 shipped

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S controllers at $31.99 shipped in Electric Volt and Red. Regularly $40, both colorways are at new Amazon all-time lows with today’s offer being the first solid price drop we have tracked on the red variant. Designed to match the Microsoft Xbox gamepads “perfectly,” this is a rare chance to score these chargers at a discount to say the least. They also sport the ability to fully juice up your gamepads in 3 hours with overcharge protection and “so you can comfortably use the controller to navigate through the Xbox dashboard even while it’s docked.” The magnetic contact system is a nice touch as well. More details below.

While you won’t get the color options or the magnetic action, the PowerA Dual Charging Station for Xbox is a more affordable solution that can charge two gamepads at once for $25 Prime shipped on Amazon. It is compatible with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers as well.

All of the latest Xbox game deals can be found in our latest roundup. But if you have been focused on your Xbox cloud gaming of late, dive into our launch coverage for the brand new MOGA XP7-X mobile controller from PowerA. It is looking to take on the Razer Kishi variants with support for devices up to 7.13-inches, an optional tabletop mode setup, and an included phone stand in the package. Get a closer look and all of the details right here.

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand features:

Quick Charge: Able to fully charge controllers in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting

Universal Compatibility: Whether you’re on next-gen or staying old school, the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox works with all Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 Wireless Controllers

Magnetic Contact System: Mount the controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand

Matches Xbox Wireless Controllers: To perfectly suit any setup, this charging stand uses the same durable material and shares the same striking colors as official Xbox Wireless controllers

