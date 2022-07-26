CLCKR’s iPhone 13 case with hideaway full-hand grip and kickstand hits new low from $24.50

CLCKR is now offering its Saffiano Stand and Grip Case at $24.49 for both iPhone 13/Pro and 13 Pro Max. This deal is available in both the clear and black or blue matte colorways with an additional $4.95 shipping directly from CLCKR (free delivery in orders over $25) or for $27.99 shipped over on Amazon. Regularly up to $35, these are the lowest prices we have tracked on the brand’s grip-mounted case and the best we can find. You might remember our review on the MagSafe grip attachment from CLCKR where you’ll get a better idea of the full-hand, pop-out mount that is also featured on the back of the Saffiano case above. It is essentially a built-in pop socket-like strap that you can snap down flush with the case body when it’s not in use. It also doubles as a sort of kickstand as well. From there, you’ll find a shock absorbing iPhone 13 case design that leaves all ports accessible as well as a raised bezel for screen and camera protection. More details below.

If it’s something more traditional to wrap your iPhone 13 in, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor was one of our favorites we got a chance to go hands-on with last year (the MagSafe variant made it into the 9to5Toys best iPhone 13 cases of 2021 feature as well). It also sells for just $15 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

You’ll want to dive into the 30% price drops we featured today on the branding-free Totallee iPhone 13 cases that are now starting from under $27.50 shipped on Amazon. Then go check out Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 HiRise 3 MagSafe charger as well as our hands-on review. Just make sure you don’t miss out on the now live Belkin summer flash sale that’s delivering up to 50% off MagSafe gear and much more.

CLCKR Saffiano Stand and Grip iPhone 13 Case features:

Our CLCKR Phone case is integrated with a patented universal & multi-functional phone stand and grip. CLCKR’s grip enables a firmer hold and safer use of your device, and its stylish ultra-strong design is compatible with most wireless chargers. Made using a PU Saffiano material, the crosshatch effect gives this case a sleek, smart and classy feel. There are numerous uses for a CLCKR case including positioning your mobile phone in portrait, landscape or conference call mode.

