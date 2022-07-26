Totallee’s logo-free iPhone 13 cases in various colors drop 30% to $27.50 shipped (Reg. $39)

The official Totallee Amazon storefront is now offering 30% off select iPhone 13 matte cases. One of our favorite brands in the minimalist category, you can now land its regularly $39 matte case at $27.30 shipped for iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini. This is 30% off and the lowest price we can find. These models made it into both our annual roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases and the 9to5Toys top picks of the year feature. Stand out features include the logo-free approach, barely there design, and a particularly lightweight construction. While the discounted color options vary by model here today, you will find black, white, blue, and alpine green options on tap. Hit up our launch coverage and hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review for more details.

A more affordable option from another top-tier third-party brand that won’t break the bank is the Spigen Silicone Fit. This one comes in a number of coloways from a brand that is also featured in our best iPhone 13 cases roundup for even less. It starts from $17 Prime shipped on Amazon right now and you can get a closer look right here.

Dive into the rest of today’s smartphone accessory deals in this morning post as well as the now live Belkin summer flash sale for offers on MagSafe chargers, AirTag accessories, and much more. Then hit up our review from yesterday of the brand new lineup of Anker GaNPrime USB-C chargers with proprietary technology, 150W multi-port designs, Qi-enabled solutions, and more.

Totallee iPhone 13 Matte Case features:

ULTRA THIN. Only 0.02 inches thin. No bulk. One of the thinnest iPhone 13 cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone. This is the most pocket-friendly case for iPhone 13

EVERYDAY PROTECTION. Keep your iPhone looking like new by protecting it from scratches and minor drops. A raised “lip” around the camera prevents damage to the lens. Pair it with a totallee screen protector for extra protection

BETTER QUALITY. Unlike similar products this thin iPhone 13 case is designed to perfectly fit your phone and not become loose and peel off your phone. Quality you can trust from a USA-based company

