LEGO Wakanda Forever lineup launching in October with three new Black Panther sets

Today, the LEGO Group is giving Marvel fans a first look at three new creations out of the Black Panther sequel. Delivering smaller builds to pair with an assortment of five all-new minifigures, the upcoming LEGO Wakanda Forever kits will be hitting stores later this fall in October starting at $10.

LEGO Wakanda Forever sets revealed

After our first report back in October of last year, today we’re getting a first look at three new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sets. This weekend saw the first trailer for the upcoming MCU project revealed at SDCC, and now we’re getting the same treatment for the LEGO builds themed around the film.

In total, there are three different LEGO sets based around Wakanda Forever, all of which have relatively affordable price points. This follows the expected route that the LEGO Group likes to take for some of the smaller MCU releases, and is much the same as this year’s single Doctor Strange set and pair of Thor: Love and Thunder creations.

Each of the new sets focus more on including minifigures revealed by the trailer rather than assembling massive ships or other builds, and keep the part count low. The wave’s flagship set only stacks up to 355 pieces, though the minifigures do certainly look to make up for the smaller creations this time around.

Here’s a breakdown on all of the new LEGO Wakanda Forever sets:

Shuri’s Sunbird (76211): $49.99 | 355 pieces

| 355 pieces King Namor’s Throne Room (76213): $34.99 | 355 pieces

| 355 pieces 4+ Shuri’s Lab (76212): $9.99 | 58 pieces

Exploring the minifigures a bit more, there are a grand total of seven different designs spread across the three LEGO Black Panther sets. Shuri is taking center stage on all of them, getting a different suit to go with both of the play-scale kits as well as the Juniors 4+ build. She is then notably joined by Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, as well as Nakia.

As far as spoilers go from the new LEGO Wakanda Forever sets, there are two unique minifigures making an appearance in the lineup. Namor is certainly the most interesting, and his Attuma guard rounds out the lineup.

Launching in October

All three of the new LEGO Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sets will be landing on store shelves come October 1. So while we have the massive summer wave of kits launching next week, fans of the Wakandan heroes will have to wait just a little bit longer to assemble these upcoming creations.

