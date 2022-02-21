LEGO’s very first ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ set arrives as the 550-piece Goat Boat

Today, the LEGO Group is giving builders a first official look at the new Thor: Love and Thunder set. Debuting as the first of two rumored creations from the upcoming MCU expansion, the new Goat Boat set stacks up to over 550 pieces while including a series of exclusive minifigures. Head below for all of the details on what to expect from the latest LEGO Marvel 2022 kit.

LEGO Thor Goat Boat officially unveiled

As 9to5Toys reported on back in October of last fall, the LEGO Group has been working on a pair of tie-in sets to the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder film. The very first of these has finally been released, with the new LEGO Goat Boat set getting an official reveal today.

Stacking up to 564 pieces, the Goat Boat will be the larger of the two LEGO Thor: Love and Thunder kits. It mainly assembles Thor’s Viking longboat, which gets its unique name thanks to the pair of legendary goats Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, which come in brick-built form for the kit. That main build measures over 17 inches long and, while more on the playset side of things, has some nice details.

Over on the minifigure side of things, Marvel fans are also in for some excitement this time around. There are a total of five minifigures included with the LEGO Thor Goat Boat, almost all of which are new and exclusive to the set. First up and quite fittingly for the Thor: Love and Thunder set is the prince of Asgard himself.

This time around, there’s an entirely new design that carries over from the torso print to his hair piece. Then we have Might Thor, who is joined by a refreshed Korg figure and Valkyrie (who looks to be the same as we’ve seen in the past). Last up, we have a new character Gorr, who is making a minifigure debut for the film.

First LEGO Thor: Love and Thunder set debuts in April

Debuting ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder hitting theaters, the new LEGO set will arrive come April 26. The Goat Boat will debut with a $49.99 price tag come later this spring and will be available from both LEGO Shops and other authorized retailers.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After seeing a new LEGO set based on the next phase of MCU films drop at the beginning of the year with the first Multiverse of Madness set, it’s great to see another build drop today. I’m loving the minifigures included this time around, and the build itself is definitely on the more unique side. Especially after all of the March mechs we’ve seen as of late, builders are sure to enjoy just how novel the LEGO Goat Boat is.

Now all that’s left is to see what the second LEGO Thor: Love and Thunder kit ends up being. In the meantime, you can read up on our LEGO Marvel 2022 expectations right here.

