LEGO Marvel 2022 sets: Thor: Love and Thunder, Wakanda Forever, Multiverse of Madness, more

After our full rundown of what to expect from the 2022 LEGO Star Wars lineup, 9to5Toys can now report on a selection of new Marvel sets for the first half of next year. Ranging from the latest hero mechs to creations from upcoming MCU movies like Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther Wakanda Forever, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, you’ll want to head below for everything we know so far on the LEGO Marvel 2022 lineup.

What to expect from the LEGO Marvel 2022 lineup

The one aspect of the LEGO Marvel 2022 collection that we know the most about right now is the buildable mech front. These $9.99 sets have been a staple of the lineup over the past several years and are now being expanded with three new kits. Even though we just had one the other year, there’s a new Iron Man mech which will notably be themed around a comic book rendition of the hero with 130 pieces. Then there’s a Black Panther Mech, which will mark the first time we’ve seen the Wakandan hero in the series with 124 pieces for the black and purple mech.

Though the most notable inclusion of the three new LEGO Marvel Mechs is that the lineup will mark the return of X-Men come 2022. The 141-piece Wolverine Mech will be based around his comicbook appearance with a yellow and black design. We haven’t seen any of the iconic mutants in LEGO form in quite some time, so there’s a lot to look forward to from the Mech collection come next year.

New buildable Iron Man mech

In a similar vein, the LEGO Group will also be releasing a larger version of Iron Man at the $39.99 price point. this 381-piece set will be assembled in a similar way to Arishem’s Shadow from the recent Marvel Eternals lineup. It’ll have an MCU-inspired design with the usual red and gold accenting you’d expect from his Mark 43 armor. The coolest part will likely be an included light brick that illuminates the Arc Reactor.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Releasing in January, a single set from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive at the $29.99 price point. This 264-piece set will enter as kit number 76205. It’s almost a given that the Sorcerer Supreme himself will be in the set, though otherwise the contents are unknown.

It would have been great to see some additional builds in the collection, as one doesn’t seem to cover as ambitious as the film seems. Though with as much as Doctor Strange has been included in other LEGO Marvel sets recently, I’m sure fans won’t be too upset.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Come March, Thor: Love and Thunder will be entering into the LEGO Marvel 2022 collection with a pair of new creations. Starting at the $19.99 price point, there will be set number 76207 at 259 pieces. That’ll be joined by a larger $49.99 set, which arrives as number 76208 at the 564-piece count.

Expect to see quite a few new minifigures including Thor, Mighty Thor as portrayed by Natalie Portman, and likely some of the villains from the film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

May will also see yet another new wave of LEGO Marvel sets hit store shelves, this time themed around Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The long-awaited sequel will debut alongside three across several different price points. Theming of each set is still unknown given how far out we are from the film, but here’s a breakdown of the sets.

76211: $49.99 | 355 pieces

| 355 pieces 76212: $9.99 | 58 pieces

| 58 pieces 76213: $29.99 | 355 pieces

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

And last up for the Marvel 2022 lineup, the LEGO Group will have a series of new builds from Spidey and his Amazing Friends. The 4+ lineup won’t be all too exciting for older builders, but will wave will see four new kits. Here’s a breakdown on the new builds due out next year:

Spider-Man’s Techno Trike: $9.99 | 59 pieces

| 59 pieces Hulk’s and Rhino’s Truck Duel: $19.99 | 110 pieces

| 110 pieces Spider-Man in Doc Ock’s Laboratory: $29.99 | 131 pieces

| 131 pieces Spider-Man’s Headquarters: $49.99 | 155 pieces

