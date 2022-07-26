Smartphone Accessories: mophie 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad $11, more

Amazon is offering the mophie 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $10.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d normally spend $22 for this charger and today’s deal comes within $2 of its all-time low, marking the second-best price that we’ve seen. Designed to deliver up to 10W of wireless power to Android smartphones and 7.5W to iPhones, this Qi pad is perfect for keeping on your bedside table or at the desk for topping off overnight or throughout the day. It even includes a 1.5-meter cable so you can easily reach the an outlet to power it.
Power when you need it in the perfect size. The wireless charging pad recharges compatible smartphones and wireless accessories efficiently. Just place your Qi-enabled device on the pad and a steady, efficient charge of up to 10W begins on contact. Plus, the premium ultra suede finish adds a touch of style to any desk or tabletop.
