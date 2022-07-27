Android app deals of the day: Toby The Secret Mine, Folder Server, SLOC 2D, much more

Today’s Google Play Android app deals are now up for the taking down below. This afternoon’s software discounts are headlined by Google’s latest Nest smart speakers and displays back down at 2022 lows alongside this deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. After you check those out, head back here for today’s collection of Android app offers including SLOC – 2D Rubik Cube Puzzle, Toby: The Secret Mine, Folder Server, freebie icon packs, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google’s latest Nest smart speakers and displays back down at 2022 lows starting from $30. We are also tracking the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook with a detachable keyboard at $390 shipped alongside a solid price drop on HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook. Just be sure to scope out this deal on metal adjustable viewing angle tablet stands and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More on Toby The Secret Mine:

A peaceful way of life in a small village in the mountains was thrown into disorder. Someone has kidnapped most of it’s residents. A couple of brave hearts tried to rescue their friends but none of them has returned. Little Toby didn’t want to just sit and wait so he decided to find them by himself. He went to the near deep forest but he soon realized this is just a beginning.

