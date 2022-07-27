This metal adjustable viewing angle stand upholds your iPad for just $8.50 (Reg. $14+)

Licheers (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its ‎LZO01 Adjustable Tablet Stand for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $14 and sometimes as much as $17, this is $0.50 below the previous notable deal price and the lowest we can find. Designed to carry your iPad on your desktop, while working out, cooking, and more, it supports a range of tablets from 4 to 13 inches in horizontal or vertical orientations. This model delivers an angle adjustable hinge within its aluminum frame alongside minimal branding, rubber cushioning to protect against scratches, and a design that folds up into the palm of your hand. More details below.

If the silver metal approach isn’t overly important to you, take a look at this MoKo smartphone and tablet stand. It won’t give you as much lift off the tabletop, but it will deliver a multi-angle setup for even less with various colorways starting from $7 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

For something to perch your MacBook on, check out this ongoing deal we spotted on Nulaxy’s C3 aluminum laptop riser. Now marked down to $20 Prime shipped, you can get a closer look and more details in yesterday’s deal coverage. Then swing by our smartphone and Mac accessories deal hubs for even more add-on gear for your Apple kit at a discount including Anker’s latest midweek sale with deals starting from $11 Prime shipped.

Licheers ‎LZO01 Adjustable Tablet Stand features:

Great desk accessories for the office and home. Easy to customize, supports both vertical and horizontal viewing while watching videos, reading, writing, cooking and so on. The tablet stand is made of an extremely high-strength, alloyed aluminum for greater strength and less weight. The classic and minimalist design is suitable for various occasions. The low center of gravity design and the extended hooks keep the tablet safe. Rubber cushions protect the cell phones and tablets from scratches and slipping.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!