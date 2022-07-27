Chefman’s 4-slice Panini Press unfolds for dual-sided grilling at $37.50 shipped (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Panini Press Grill and Gourmet Sandwich Maker for $37.40 shipped. Regularly $60, this model fetched as much for almost all of last year and directly from Chefman right now, today’s deal is within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and the best we can find. Not to be confused with the smaller $23 2-slice model, this is the larger 4-slice variant with the same stainless steel housing and non-stick cooking plates. It can also fold out flat, effectively double its cooking space to deliver an indoor grilling experience when you don’t want to take the pressed panini approach. More details below.

An even more affordable model comes by way of the Gotham Steel Electric Panini Grill that sells for under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon. This one, like the smaller model mentioned above, is limited to a pair of sandwiches at one time, but is quite a popular option on Amazon. You don’t get the silver stainless steel look here, but it does provide a similar feature set for less.

The kitchen and cooking deals have been flying hard and fast today headlined by Amazon’s Instant Pot Gold Box event from $67. Just be sure to also check out the new all-time lows we spotted on COSORI’s hands-free smart AeroBlaze 8-in-1 Air Fryer Grill as well as the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Oven that brings the pizza party outdoors this summer for $147 shipped and everything in our home goods deal hub.

Chefman Panini Press Grill features:

HUNGRY FOR A SANDWICH? With just the push of a button, this 4 Slice Grill-Panini Press Combo can be used to press your custom sandwich or open at 180 degrees for grilling burgers, steaks, veggies and anything else you’re craving quickly and easily! Use it as a panini press for perfectly crisped bread- no cooking spray required.

ADJUSTABLE FOR ANY OCCASION: Floating hinge adjusts to accommodate any size sandwich – thick or thin. The closed cooking surface is ideal for four sandwiches or two large paninis. Great for a quick meal, summer party or a family event. This unit is perfect for making breakfast, lunch, dinner and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!