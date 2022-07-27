Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Galaxy Genome, Kintsugi, Evolution Planet, more

Today’s best iOS app deals and Mac software offers are now live and waiting down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just be sure to check out the price drops we spotted on AirPods 2 this morning at $100 as well as Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED and more in our Apple deal hub. Our app collection is headlined by deals on Galaxy Genome, Kintsugi, Evolution Planet – 14 Billion, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, and much more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cut Story for Social Apps: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Word Watch – Keyword Search: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Genome: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $10 (Reg. $14)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Johnny Bonasera 1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TV Remote – Universal Remote: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Find Your Fitbit – Super Fast!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Video Recorder Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Millimeter Pro – screen ruler: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $15 (Reg. $30)

More on Galaxy Genome:

Galaxy Genome is an open world sci-fi space simulator. Space combat, trading and exploration. Galaxy Genome is an open world sci-fi space simulator. You’ll be able to upgrade your ship and customize every component as you hunt, explore, fight, mine, smuggle, trade and survive in the cutthroat galaxy. Follow the main story or do side missions. This game gives you the ability to feel real space exploration. The entirety of the Milky Way re-created at its full galactic proportions.

