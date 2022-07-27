Today’s best game deals: Rainbow Six Extraction and Watch Dogs Legion now just $12, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day alongside solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox, PlayStation 4, and PS5 for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 these days, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief offer for $0.50 less. A notable opportunity to dive into the multi-platform, tactical competitive shooter, it even includes a Buddy Pass that allows you to invite two friends “to play with you for FREE for 14 days.” It contains “69 guns, 25 gadgets, 18 operators with progression levels, 12 large dynamic maps, 13 mutating enemies,” and four adjustable difficulty levels alongside automatically unlocking all Rainbow Six Extraction operators in Rainbow Six Siege. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

***New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console pre-orders now live

Pre-orders:

July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time and more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!