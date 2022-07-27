Today’s best game deals: Rainbow Six Extraction and Watch Dogs Legion now just $12, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day alongside solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox, PlayStation 4, and PS5 for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 these days, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief offer for $0.50 less. A notable opportunity to dive into the multi-platform, tactical competitive shooter, it even includes a Buddy Pass that allows you to invite two friends “to play with you for FREE for 14 days.” It contains “69 guns, 25 gadgets, 18 operators with progression levels, 12 large dynamic maps, 13 mutating enemies,” and four adjustable difficulty levels alongside automatically unlocking all Rainbow Six Extraction operators in Rainbow Six Siege. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game
***New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console pre-orders now live
- Watch Dogs Legion $12 (Reg. $25+)
- Back 4 Blood from $11 (Reg. $20+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $15 (Reg. $60)
- Tetris Effect: Connected pre-orders $40
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition from $13.50 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $41.50 (Reg. $50)
- Bravely Default II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tribes of Midgard: Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Dread GameStop pre-owned $39 (Orig. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $2 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Original $8 (Reg. $16)
- Final Fantasy eShop sale from $8
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch $53 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-owned $28 (Orig. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed PSN $15 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PSN
- Square Enix eShop sale from $2
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Ubisoft eShop sale from $2
- OlliOlli World eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock and 2K eShop sale from $8
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $51 (Reg. $60)
- Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale from $2
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- RE 2 and 3 Racoon City Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Rare Replay Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $8 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $35 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $40+)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time and more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
