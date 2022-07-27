LEGO confirms its upcoming Star Wars AT-TE has been delayed until later this fall

After being officially revealed at LEGO CON 2022, fans have been eagerly awaiting being able to get their hands on the upcoming Star Wars AT-TE. Unfortunately they’ll have to wait even longer, as today the LEGO Group has issued a statement noting that the latest Clone Wars creation won’t be arriving alongside the rest of the summer 2022 wave dropping in August.

LEGO AT-TE delayed until later this fall

Originally supposed to launch alongside the rest of the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup come August 1, the AT-TE has now been officially delayed. In what was going to be one of the lineup’s flagship releases, the $139.99 set has been praised by fans already as one of the year’s most exciting sets. And now builders are going to have to wait even longer to bring it to their collections.

Aside from the fact that the LEGO Group has informed 9to5Toys that the set won’t be dropping on the date it was originally intended to, there’s no telling right now when we’ll see the AT-TE hit store shelves. Our best guess is very end of August, if not into September, but there will likely be very little warning in either case. Expect the set to just begin showing up on shelves at in-store locations throughout early August, with online listings randomly going live sometime in the next few weeks. Stay tuned to 9to5Toys, as we’ll be keeping an eye on stock if you want to be notified when the set does go live.

Here’s what the LEGO Group has to say on the matter:

Star Wars set 75337 was planned to launch in North America on August 1st, however, due to some delivery challenges, we expect it to be delayed by a few weeks. As soon as we know a more precise date, we will update the shop website accordingly.

Today’s news also unfortunately confirms that the AT-TE will be following the same path as some of the year’s other most-anticipated LEGO sets. Back in January, two of the only other Clones Wars sets of 2022 were also delayed just a few days ahead of release.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it’s hard to say that I am surprised, I was really hoping that the LEGO Group would have figured out supply issues on its most popular sets by now. Especially with the AT-TE being revealed nearly two months ahead of its original August 1 release date, there’s really no excuse for having to delay the kit just days before it was supposed to hit store shelves. Also, the price increases hitting all LEGO sets starting this fall and very clearing affecting the AT-TE was one of the biggest (only really) justifications for the company raising costs.

It’s also unfortunate that these kinds of delays only ever seem to apply to Clone Wars sets. Whether delivery challenges is the actual reason or not this time around, let’s hope that having to wait even longer for the year’s most anticipated kits is something that stays behind come next year.

Otherwise, the rest of the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup should be arriving as expected when all of the new kits launch on August 1.

