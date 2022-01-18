After being delayed at the start of the month, the rest of the LEGO Star Wars January 2022 wave sets have been released. Well, almost. Delivering two of the final three sets yet to ship, both of the new Clone Wars LEGO builds are now available for purchase including the Clone Trooper Command Station and Ahsoka BrickHeadz.

LEGO Clone Wars 2022 sets are finally available

First up of the new LEGO Clone Wars sets, we have arguably one of the most eagerly-awaited kits in a long time, the Clone Trooper Command Station. Marking the very first LEGO Star Wars Accessory pack to ship, this one is now available with a $14.99 price tag.

As a quick recap of what you can expect from the build, this army-builder includes a pair of standard Clone Troopers out of Episode II alongside a Clone Commander minifigure â€“Â thatâ€™s alongside a miniature command station and weapons rack to make use of the 66 included pieces. Our launch coverage goes into a deeper look at what to expect from the set as well.

There is, thankfully, a limit on five Clone Trooper Command Station sets per account, so you can load up on a pretty respectable amount of troopers right out of the gate.

Alongside the Clone Trooper Command Station set, today is also seeing the launch of the 150th LEGO BrickHeadz figure as another Clone Wars set. Finally giving builders a chance to score Ahsoka Tano herself, this figure right out of the Clone Wars enters at $9.99.

Now available for purchase, this 164-piece set includes the usual blocky figure weâ€™ve come to expect from the theme and is the result of a fan vote to see which character should have the honor of being the 150th BrickHeadz. Even if it isnâ€™t the fan-favorite of Jar-Jar Binks, this looks to be a great BrickHeadz rendition of Ahsoka, and weâ€™ll be excited to check this one out for a review once it arrives.

Todayâ€™s LEGO Star Wars January 2022 releases now leaves just a single set off the table from the lineup. The second of the Accessory Packs, the Defense of Hoth, was also slated to go live back on the first of the month, and now seems to be delayed even longer. Considering itâ€™s strange that builders will have to wait again, thereâ€™s no telling when weâ€™ll see this one available available for purchase.

Otherwise, make sure you go check out all of the other new LEGO sets that just dropped back in 2022.

9to5Toysâ€™ Take:

This whole availability fiasco with the LEGO Star Wars January 2022 wave has certainly been frustrating, but it also speaks to the companyâ€™s ongoing struggle of keeping up with supply chain shortages and other issues that have begun popping up as of late. Even so, itâ€™s great that these LEGO Clone Wars sets are now finally available.

If youâ€™ve been following along with my TikTok, youâ€™ll have seen that Iâ€™ve already amassed a small army of Snowtroopers to go with the UCS AT-AT. I have the same plan in mind for the Clone Troopers in the Command Station, so stay tuned for that and our hands-on review.

