Anker’s latest midweek sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $11

After seeing some of its latest smart home security cameras go on sale earlier in the week, Anker is back today with a new midweek sale covering its popular iPhone and Android accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way this time around is the just-released Anker PowerCore 5K Power Bank at $24.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer is the first discount to date since debuting last week at $5 off. Available in two colors, Anker’s latest power bank can refuel two devices at once thanks to its internal 5,200mAh battery. The PowerCore 5K packs a handheld design that delivers 12W USB-C charging on top of a USB-A slot that can simultaneously be used to power up gear while out and about. Head below for more from $11.

Other Anker deals this week:

Though for the latest charging tech, be sure to go check out the new Anker GaNPrime lineup that launched to kick off the week. We took a hands-on look at what the unique new chargers deliver, highlighting all of the reasons why Anker decided to make its own charging standard instead of adopting an existing technology. Now available for pre-order, you can check out our takeaways on new Anker GanPrime series in our review.

Anker PowerCore 5K Power Bank features:

Easily carry the 321 Power Bank with you wherever you go thanks to its ultra-compact and lightweight design. This compact 5,200 mAh portable charger is able to power iPhone 13 once. Use both USB-A and USB-C ports simultaneously to charge two of your essential devices with a total output of 12W. A huge combination of safety features that work together to provide the ultimate protection for your device, your charger, and most importantly, you.

