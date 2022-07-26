Nulaxy’s C3 aluminum laptop riser stand brings your MacBook to new heights at $20

Nulaxy Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its C3 Aluminum Laptop Riser Stand for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $25, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far in 2022. This is the perfect way to elevate your MacBook or even Surface Laptop to new heights while maintaining productivity when working. It supports basically all modern laptops and there’s even cutouts in the back legs to help route cables to keep things nice and organized. Plus, it’s comprised of aluminum to deliver a premium experience all around, making it the perfect pair with your new M2 MacBook Air. Keep reading for more.

If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $5 on Amazon, which is 75% below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

Are you in need of a new laptop as well? Right now we’re tracking Apple’s previous-generation M1 MacBook Air from $900, which offers up to $199 in savings depending on the model you choose. On the Windows side of things, don’t forget that this morning we found the Microsoft Studio Laptop with its unique floating hinge display at a low price of $1,800, which knocks $300 off its normal going rate.

Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand features:

With the open back design it offers the best ventilation and airflow needed to cool either your notebook or gaming laptop and preventing it from Overheating. And the rubber pads and aluminum alloy acts as a thermal pad to take the heat of too. Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10-16 inches such as MacBook 12/ 13 MacBook Air 13 Macbook Pro 13/ 15 Google Pixelbook Dell XPS HP ASUS Lenovo ThinkPad Acer Chromebook and other notebook PC computer sizes between in 10-16 inches.

