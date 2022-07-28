Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Juicy Realm, Hell Raider, Brain App, and more

Justin Kahn -
Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking down below the fold. Joining today’s software offers, we also have solid refurb deals on iPhone 12/Pro Max and more from $95 alongside the M2 MacBook Pro with a new all-time low at $200 off. Today’s app discounts are headlined by titles like Juicy Realm, Struggles Of Stefan, Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate, Last Colossus, Brain App, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: The Struggles Of Stefan: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MetaWeather: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Flyer & Invitation Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brain App: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection matching low on Switch at $20, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cut Story for Social Apps: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Word Watch – Keyword Search: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Genome: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $10 (Reg. $14)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Juicy Realm:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

