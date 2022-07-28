Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Juicy Realm, Hell Raider, Brain App, and more

Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking down below the fold. Joining today’s software offers, we also have solid refurb deals on iPhone 12/Pro Max and more from $95 alongside the M2 MacBook Pro with a new all-time low at $200 off. Today’s app discounts are headlined by titles like Juicy Realm, Struggles Of Stefan, Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate, Last Colossus, Brain App, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: The Struggles Of Stefan: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MetaWeather: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Flyer & Invitation Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brain App: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection matching low on Switch at $20, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cut Story for Social Apps: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Word Watch – Keyword Search: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Genome: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $10 (Reg. $14)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Juicy Realm:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

