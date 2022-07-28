Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection matching low on Switch at $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day alongside solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering the Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 and currently on sale for $24 in digital form via the eShop, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today and a great time to land the collection in our Switch library. This is the complete Ezio trilogy including Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations as well as all of the associated solo DLC. Set across 15th-century Renaissance Italy, these titles (alongside Black Flag) represent the pinnacle of the original Assassin’s Creed experiences for many and now’s your chance to bring them to Switch in one fell swoop. Check out our launch coverage for more details. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

***New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console pre-orders now live

Pre-orders:

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!