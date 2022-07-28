Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection matching low on Switch at $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day alongside solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering the Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 and currently on sale for $24 in digital form via the eShop, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today and a great time to land the collection in our Switch library. This is the complete Ezio trilogy including Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations as well as all of the associated solo DLC. Set across 15th-century Renaissance Italy, these titles (alongside Black Flag) represent the pinnacle of the original Assassin’s Creed experiences for many and now’s your chance to bring them to Switch in one fell swoop. Check out our launch coverage for more details. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition eShop $30 (Reg. $50)
- Namco PAC-MAN Musem Arcade Switch $20 (Reg. $20)
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Trine Enchanted Edition eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- The Outer Worlds $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 $7 (Reg. $10+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $12 (Reg. $25+)
- Back 4 Blood from $11 (Reg. $20+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $15 (Reg. $60)
- Tetris Effect: Connected pre-orders $40
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition from $13.50 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $41.50 (Reg. $50)
- Bravely Default II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tribes of Midgard: Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Dread GameStop pre-owned $39 (Orig. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $2 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Original $8 (Reg. $16)
- Final Fantasy eShop sale from $8
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch $55 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-owned $28 (Orig. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed PSN $15 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PSN
- Square Enix eShop sale from $2
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Ubisoft eShop sale from $2
- OlliOlli World eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock and 2K eShop sale from $8
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $51 (Reg. $60)
- Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale from $2
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $8 (Reg. $40)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $35 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $40+)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
