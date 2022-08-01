ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker gaming laptop with Ryzen 9 and 3050 Ti now $1,350

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Gaming Laptop Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti for $1,349.99 shipped. Down $250 from its normal going rate, this marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen only once before on Prime Day last month. This laptop boasts a unique special design that was a collaboration between ROG and artist/DJ/music producer Alan Walker. It also packs a Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Coming in at just over 0.75-inches thick and weighing just 3.75-pounds, ASUS was even able to pack a 120Hz 14-inch 1440p IPS-type display into this portable laptop. Keep reading for more.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Laptop features:

The result of a special collaboration between ROG and superstar artist, DJ, and music producer Alan Walker, this slim and stylish laptop is loaded up with exclusive design touches that bring together the best of gaming and DJ cultures.

