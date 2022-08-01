ViewSonic’s Curved 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor returns to low of $200, more

Amazon is currently offering the ViewSonic OMNI 27-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $240, this 17% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. With its 1500R curvature, this 27-inch ViewSonic OMNI monitor will increase your immersion while simultaneously reducing eye strain while gaming. Adaptive-Sync technology is present here to help eliminate screen tearing and ensure your games feel as smooth as possible for an even better gaming experience. You’ll have HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity with this monitor with a DisplayPort cable included in the box. The included monitor stand does feature limited ergonomic adjustments, but there is support for VESA mounts so you could pick up a new monitor arm with all the adjustments. Head below to check out other deals on gaming monitors.

More gaming monitor deals:

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub after checking out these monitor deals for more on computer hardware and peripherals. Right now you can pick up the Seagate FireCuda 530 500GB Gen4 x4 NVMe Solid-State Drive with heatsink at its new Amazon low price of $95. This internal SSD will work with your desktop computer and even the PlayStation 5 with this drive being capable of speeds upwards of 7,300 MB/s for rapid access to your game library.

ViewSonic OMNI 27-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Monitor features:

With an immersive 1500R curved screen and stunning WQHD 2560 x 1440 resolution, the ViewSonic® VX2718-2KPC-MHD monitor provides an incredible viewing experience for work or play. With features including a high 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms (MPRT) repsonse time and adaptive sync technology, this monitor virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering for a fluid gaming experience. The VX2718-2KPC-MHD also comes equipped with ViewSonic exclusive ViewMode™ presets, which offer optimized screen performance for different home entertainment applications such as watching movies, editing files, or playing video games. Two HDMI (v2.0) inputs, and one DisplayPort (v1.2) input offers flexible connectivity for both general use and entertainment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!