Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

Patrick Campanale -
Apps GamesNewsMicrosoftUbisoft

Today, Microsoft is announcing the latest additions to its Xbox Game Pass lineup of titles. Further expanding its offerings, you’ll now find yet another Ubisoft game joining the Game Pass ranks with the inclusion of Ghost Recon Wildlands for the first time ever. There’s a lot more coming to Microsoft’s monthly game subscription service, so keep reading to find out all you’ll be able to play over the next month.

Ubisoft titles are finally starting to arrive on Xbox Game Pass

We haven’t seen many Ubisoft titles on Game Pass yet, outside of Rainbow Six Extraction and Assassin’s Creed Origins. However, we’re now getting one of the best tactical shooters yet on the game streaming platform: Ghost Recon Wildlands. Though some mechanics and aspects of the game might not be the best, it’s hard to deny that Wildlands (and its successor, Breakpoint), have some of the best tactics yet when it comes to tactical shooters. Whether you use a silencer matters, as does where you kill an enemy, who sees it, and if you miss a shot. Wildlands offers a great experience all around, and if you haven’t played it yet, there’s never been a better time now that it’s available on Game Pass for PC, console, and even cloud.

Continuing on the Game Pass expansion train, you’ll find other iconic titles are making their way to Microsoft’s service, including Cooking Simulator, Expeditions: Rome, and Offworld Trading Company. However, one of the more notable launches will be Two Point Campus, which comes day one to cloud, console, and PC on August 9. You’ll build the university of your dreams in this unique simulation with a twist. It comes from the makers of Two Point Hospital, and you’ll have to build, hire staff, and run the academic institution “packed with wild courses.”

All of this and more are available as part of Microsoft’s affordable monthly gaming service. It costs $10 per month on PC and $15 per month on console at full price, though we’re often seeing it discounted to far below that rate.

9to5Toys’ Take

Sony has tried to compete with Xbox Game Pass for years, and it just can’t keep up. Even with the most recent updates to PlayStation Plus, Sony charges more than Microsoft for fewer features. PlayStation Plus also can’t be accessed from nearly as many devices either.

In the end, Xbox Game Pass continues to be the best value in PC and console gaming, especially with Microsoft constantly expanding its library with AAA titles like Wildlands and the inclusion of Two Point Campus day one.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
Microsoft Ubisoft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Android app deals of the day: Data Defense, Fenix 2 for...
HUANUO’s dual monitor mount with adjustable gas s...
Anker’s 256Wh portable power station with 60W USB-C P...
Belkin launches annual back to school sale with 15% off...
ASUS’ 2022 TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop with RTX 306...
SANDMARC’s new lens filters bring that filmic loo...
Rad Power Bikes launches biggest sale of the year with ...
HyperX’s White Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight ...
Load more...
Show More Comments