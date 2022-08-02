Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

Today, Microsoft is announcing the latest additions to its Xbox Game Pass lineup of titles. Further expanding its offerings, you’ll now find yet another Ubisoft game joining the Game Pass ranks with the inclusion of Ghost Recon Wildlands for the first time ever. There’s a lot more coming to Microsoft’s monthly game subscription service, so keep reading to find out all you’ll be able to play over the next month.

Ubisoft titles are finally starting to arrive on Xbox Game Pass

We haven’t seen many Ubisoft titles on Game Pass yet, outside of Rainbow Six Extraction and Assassin’s Creed Origins. However, we’re now getting one of the best tactical shooters yet on the game streaming platform: Ghost Recon Wildlands. Though some mechanics and aspects of the game might not be the best, it’s hard to deny that Wildlands (and its successor, Breakpoint), have some of the best tactics yet when it comes to tactical shooters. Whether you use a silencer matters, as does where you kill an enemy, who sees it, and if you miss a shot. Wildlands offers a great experience all around, and if you haven’t played it yet, there’s never been a better time now that it’s available on Game Pass for PC, console, and even cloud.

Continuing on the Game Pass expansion train, you’ll find other iconic titles are making their way to Microsoft’s service, including Cooking Simulator, Expeditions: Rome, and Offworld Trading Company. However, one of the more notable launches will be Two Point Campus, which comes day one to cloud, console, and PC on August 9. You’ll build the university of your dreams in this unique simulation with a twist. It comes from the makers of Two Point Hospital, and you’ll have to build, hire staff, and run the academic institution “packed with wild courses.”

All of this and more are available as part of Microsoft’s affordable monthly gaming service. It costs $10 per month on PC and $15 per month on console at full price, though we’re often seeing it discounted to far below that rate.

9to5Toys’ Take

Sony has tried to compete with Xbox Game Pass for years, and it just can’t keep up. Even with the most recent updates to PlayStation Plus, Sony charges more than Microsoft for fewer features. PlayStation Plus also can’t be accessed from nearly as many devices either.

In the end, Xbox Game Pass continues to be the best value in PC and console gaming, especially with Microsoft constantly expanding its library with AAA titles like Wildlands and the inclusion of Two Point Campus day one.

