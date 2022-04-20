Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Microsoft recently released the list of upcoming Game Pass titles, which includes several that we expected, but one that we weren’t quite prepared to see: Assassin’s Creed Origins. Why is AC Origins a surprise Game Pass inclusion? Well, it’s a Ubisoft title, and there aren’t many games from the famed company included with Game Pass… yet. In January, we saw that Ubisoft+ was making its way to Xbox and that Rainbow Six Siege would be a day-one title, but we’re now starting to see older games added to the service.

More Ubisoft titles are making their way to Game Pass

The most notable Ubisoft title making its way to Game Pass is Assassin’s Creed Origins, though we’ll also be getting For Honor: Marching Fire Edition on Microsoft’s gaming service. Microsoft failed to share exactly when AC Origins would be coming to Game Pass, giving us a quite broad “next two months” timeline with the announcement. But, be that as it may, just knowing that we’re going to get Assassins Creed games on Game Pass at any time is exciting.

Ubisoft hasn’t played well with other services for quite some time, doing their own thing and only recently making its service available on consoles. But, as the company transitions to be more inclusive of who can play their titles and how, we’re hoping to see more and more games make their way to Microsoft’s streaming service. That’s right, streaming. Not only will you be able to play Assassin’s Creed Origins on your desktop and console but also anywhere thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. The same goes for For Honor, as it’ll be available on cloud, PC, and console.

This is a pretty big deal for Xbox and adds one more nail to Sony’s alternative, which isn’t nearly as good of a value as Game Pass at this point. Hopefully, as time goes on, we’ll get more Assassin’s Creed games on Game Pass and possibly other Ubisoft titles. (Ghost Recon anyone?)

In addition to this, Microsoft announced a slew of new games coming to Game Pass, including F1 2021 in the cloud, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered in the cloud, and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion for cloud, console, and PC. All three of these titles are available to play now, with 7 Days to Die, Research and Destroy, Bugsnax, and Unsouled coming in the next few weeks.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love seeing Game Pass expand. I’ve been a fan of the service for years and generally subscribe to it myself, though I’m taking a bit of a break from it while I play through a backlog of games I own in Steam right now. However, it seems that almost week after week, Microsoft is trying to entice me to come back to Game Pass, and once AC Origins is available to play, I very well might resubscribe to the service yet again.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!