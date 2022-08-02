This PS5 double DualSense charging station is now just $10 Prime shipped via Amazon

NexiGo (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its Enhanced PS5 DualSense Controller Charging Station for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally closer to $25, it typically sells for $15 as of late and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one-day offer back in February. It is also well under the $29 official PlayStation version. If you’re looking for an affordable double charging solution for your DualSense gamepads, it doesn’t get much less expensive than today’s deal. This model can fully recharge your controllers in “3 hours” with front-mounted LED indicators and an upright resting position that also doubles as a gamepad stand. While you can use the included wall adapter for power, it also works plugging directly into your PS5. More details below.

If the front side branding doesn’t work for you on today’s lead deal, you could opt for NexiGo’s cleaner $18 model. But at just $10 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat the price on today’s lead deal and especially via brands we are comfortable recommending.

While we are talking PlayStation, be sure to check out our coverage of the upcoming PS5 update set to deliver 1440p support as well as our tutorial on installing your own M.2 SSD. Here are the FREE August PlayStation Plus games and, in case you missed it, details on the first official PlayStation iPhone controller from Backbone that features special integrations with the PS Remote Play app, Lightning passthrough charging to your handset, and more. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

NexiGo DualSense Charging Station features:

Charge two (2) PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers simultaneously. Our high speed chargers are able to fully charge both controllers in 3 hours. A USB Wall charger is included. Easy to understand LED indicators are located on the front of the charging dock to show when the controller is ready to go. The NexiGo charging station has built-in PlayStation 5 proprietary interfaces, allowing it to work seamlessly with the DualSense controllers.

