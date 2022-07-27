FREE August PlayStation Plus games: Yakuza Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk Cross-Gen, more

After adding Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and others last month, Sony has now taken to its official blog to detail the August PlayStation Plus games. The latest batch of freebies is joined by news that Sony will also be bringing a total of eight Yakuza games to its on-demand streaming service for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members, but for now let’s start with the freebie August titles for base tier subs. Head below for a closer look at everything.

August PlayStation Plus games

All of the details on the July titles you need are waiting in our coverage right here. They will remain free until August 1, 2022 so be sure to scoop those up while you still can and remember the monthly free titles are only available to active PlayStation Plus members (all tiers).

Starting August 2, 2022, the free August PlayStation Plus games will start with Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 and PS5 (the rest of the Yakuza games are only for Extra and Premium members) that regularly goes for around $25 on Amazon in physical form. Next up, PS Plus members will get Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle on both platforms (usually around $30 on Amazon) as well as Little Nightmares on PS4.

On top of the free August PlayStation Plus games, Sony has also detailed the latest additions scheduled to hits its on-demand PS Plus game streaming catalogue including eight Yakuza titles starting next month with more coming later in the year:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon joins the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup in August. PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members can begin Kazuma Kiryu’s epic journey through the criminal underworld with Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 when the titles launch as part of the August Game Catalog lineup. Then later this year, for Extra and Premium members, Kiryu’s story concludes with Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

More details on Yakuza: Like A Dragon from Sony:

Level up from underdog to dragon in this action RPG. Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, returns to society after serving 18 years for a crime he didn’t commit. Uncover the truth behind his family’s betrayal while exploring – and fighting – your way across a modern-day Japanese city. Build a party from a ragtag group of society’s outcasts, spending time with them to unlock new abilities and combo skills. Take time off from your quest to immerse yourself in go-karting, arcade games or 50 substories.

