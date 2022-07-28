New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller, play PS4/PS5 games anywhere

Today we are taking a look at the new Backbone One PlayStation Edition. The original Backbone One is widely considered to be one of, if not, the best mobile gaming controller for iPhone, but the company has now teamed up with Sony to unveil what is essentially the first official iPhone controller for PlayStation. Head below for more details and a closer look at the new Backbone One PlayStation Edition.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition

Described as “unlike anything the world has ever seen,” the Backbone One PlayStation Edition is purpose built for the latest version of PS Remote Play so you can enjoy controller-based PlayStation games anywhere via iPhone (anything from the size of a 13 mini up to the 13 Max, much like the original model). Just note you will need to do so on LTE or 5G when away from Wi-Fi. It features special integrations with the PlayStation and PS Remote Play app including a dedicated row with new releases and updates from PlayStation as well as the ability to automatically “deep link” gamers “into the PlayStation app to install them onto your console remotely so you can play later via PS Remote Play.”

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition looks a lot like the original (here’s our hands-on review of that), including the same Xbox-style thumbstick layout, but with square, triangle, circle, and X buttons as opposed to the traditional A, B, X, and Y, as well as some DualSense vibes:

The elegant colors, materials, and finishes are all inspired by the design of the PS5 console’s DualSense wireless controller, including transparent face buttons and a visually distinctive floating appearance.

You can expect features like Lightning passthrough charging to your iPhone (the unit is entirely powered via your smartphone) alongside a 3.5mm headphone audio jack and a dedicated PS home button.

As with the original model, charging is not required as the controller is powered by the phone itself. What’s more, it’s designed to fit right in with other products in the PS5 lineup, for instance the Pulse 3D headset, which connects directly to the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition.

The iPhone-ready Backbone One PlayStation Edition controller fetches the same $100 price tag the original model does and is now available on Amazon. It is only available to iPhone users, but there is apparently an Android model in the works as well.

Here’s more details from the brand on what to expect from the Backbone One PlayStation Edition:

PLAY ANY CONTROLLER SUPPORTED GAMES: Responsive analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks for the ultimate mobile gaming experience

LOWEST LATENCY, PASS-THROUGH CHARGING & 3.5MM HEADSET JACK: Connects to your iPhone’s Lightning port for ultra-responsive gameplay. Charge and use your favorite headset while you play

WORKS WITH ANY IPHONE: Compatible with the latest iPhones. Adapter included for better experience on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

1 YEAR BACKBONE+ INCLUDED: Get access to exclusive perks and the Backbone app, which serves as a hub for all your games, recommends new games, connect with friends, screen record, play on any screen, and more. The Backbone can still be used as a gaming controller without Backbone+.

