Sony is finally getting ready to launch 1440p support for PlayStation 5

Today, Sony announced that it’s rolling out a new PlayStation 5 beta software update to select users with several new features. The headlining part of this update, however, is finally support for 1440p HDMI output on the PlayStation 5. While this might not be that important with TVs, since they normally come in either 1080p or 4K, those who game on monitors will welcome this change with open arms. What else comes with the update, and when can general users expect it? Let’s take a closer look.

PlayStation 5 1440p support is almost here

At long last, the PlayStation 5 is about to get updated with 1440p support. This is something that Microsoft has offered for quite some time and has been a nice feature for those who use gaming monitors, like myself, for consoles. Now that the PlayStation will natively support 1440p output, those with gaming monitors can finally take advantage of high refresh rates without having to buy an HDMI 2.1 display for higher than 1080p gaming.

Another function being tested with this beta update is a game list. In your game library, you’ll now be able to create lists of games, which will make organizing your titles easier. You simply go to the Your Collection tab and select Create Gamelist. Choose the games to add, name it, and you’re done. You can have up to 15 lists and 100 games per list, making it quite an easy task to organize titles by what you’re currently playing, want to play, and maybe have already completed.

You’ll also find the ability to listen to and compare the difference between 3D and stereo audio on the same screen, choosing your preference after the fact. In addition to that there’s now easier access to in-progress activities, refreshed social features (like being able to request a party member to share their screen to watch their gameplay,) and much more.

This software update is only available to select, invited PlayStation 5 owners in a limited beta for the time being, but it should be launching fully later this year

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see that Sony is finally getting in on the 1440p train with the PlayStation 5, even if it did take them nearly two years to do it. Either way, this is a welcomed update by all and will also come with several other nice features. One that’s particularly interesting is the sharing of screens, something that I didn’t expect to see here. Being able to watch your friend play a game that you might not have without them having to stream to Twitch or YouTube is honestly quite nice, and something I hope Microsoft brings to Xbox at some time in the future.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!