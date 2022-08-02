REI Outlet offers new markdowns on HOKA, North Face, Marot, Merrell, more

REI Outlet is currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns with hundreds of top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Patagonia, HOKA, Marmot, The North Face, Merrell, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Patagonia Better Sweater Shirt Jacket that’s currently marked down to $119. For comparison, it’s regularly priced at $159. This shirt jacket is very on-trend for the fall season and pairs nicely with chino pants, khakis, jeans, and more. It’s also available in two color options and is a perfect layering option for cooler weather. Score additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the J.Crew Factory Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 60% off clearance items.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!