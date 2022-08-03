Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: The Almost Gone, Scary Security Breach, New Pixels, more

Justin Kahn -
This morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking with everything organized for you down below the fold. Just be sure you don’t miss out on one of the best prices of the year on AirPods Max as well as the ongoing offers on Apple’s new blue HomePod mini and these series 7 Apple Watch deals. Our app collection is headlined by titles like Scary Security Breach Game, Eat Cake Love, New Pixels, The Almost Gone, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Scary Security Breach Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Eat Cake Love: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Popsicle FX: $6 (Reg. $13)

Mac: Image Enhance Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Button 3: $30 (Reg. $50)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Recipes – Kids & Toddlers: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Monster Zombie Hunter 3D Games: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Last Fighter Samurai Girl Game: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Foto Graphic Creator Studio: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: METAL SLUG 5: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fury Unleashed: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: BIG TOURNAMENT GOLF: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Note Yourself – Remind Self: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $15 (Reg. $30)

More on The Almost Gone:

Piece together this compelling story by revealing objects and memories, decipher these clues and reveal more of the story and its dark secrets. From your own home to eerily deserted streets, beautiful apartment blocks to sinister abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues. Each new reveal takes you closer to the life you once had, to the people and places that surrounded you, in your seemingly carefree childhood. Why are you here? Why are you trapped? Will you ever get home?

