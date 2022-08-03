Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls remake $40, Spider-Man, Hades, FIFA 21, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Alongside phase 2 of the digital PlayStation Summer sale, Amazon is now offering the Demon’s Souls remake for $39.99 shipped in physical form. Regularly $70, this brilliant PS5 remake is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and is also available for a touch less in digital form via PSN at $39.89. Fans of developer FromSoftware will already know all about this one but newcomers who may have tried their hand at Elden Ring might be looking to reach back into the Soulsborne catalogue for more action. This is a sort of definitive remake of the original Demon’s Souls game with drastically enhanced visuals, the same challenging gameplay, and a few new secrets up its sleeve. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 21 Next Level Edition from $11 (Reg. $16+)
- Amazon PlayStation summer sale from $20
- Gran Turismo 7 PSN from $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hades PSN $19 (Reg. $25)
- 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $40 (Reg. $60, all-time low)
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60)
- And Expansion Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Shinobi Xbox $2 (Reg. $5)
- Alan Wake Remastered Xbox $18 (Reg. $30)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Latest digital Xbox game sale up to 60% off
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $40 (Reg. $70)
- Amazon Nintendo Switch game sale from $10
- Mario Party, Just Dance, Monster Hunter titles, more
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $51 (Reg. $60)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition eShop $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $38.50 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition eShop $30 (Reg. $50)
- Namco PAC-MAN Musem Arcade Switch $20 (Reg. $20)
- The Outer Worlds $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $12 (Reg. $25+)
- Back 4 Blood from $11 (Reg. $20+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $15 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition from $13.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tribes of Midgard: Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Dread GameStop pre-owned $39 (Orig. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Original $8 (Reg. $16)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed PSN $15 (Reg. $50)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $48 (Reg. $60)
- Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale from $2
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $35 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $40+)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
