Amazon’s Luna service joins Xbox Game Pass with direct access on 2022 Samsung 4K TVs

The Samsung Gaming Hub is getting another major upgrade today with the launch of Amazon’s Luna streaming service. After launching back in June of this year, Samsung is seriously bolstering its built-in gaming capabilities with the inclusion of Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming that launched last month, the NVIDIA GeForce platform, and now, Amazon’s Luna streaming service. Head below for more details on Luna landing in the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Amazon’s Luna comes to Samsung Gaming Hub

For those unfamiliar here, the Samsung Gaming Hub is essentially a place where all three of the aforementioned services are housed in the form of apps. This means that with no additional hardware required, owners of Samsung’s 2022 lineup of 4K TVs (many of which are on sale right now) can access these services directly from their main home entertainment displays without the need of a smartphone, console, or PC. Although, as I’m sure you’re imagining, you’ll still need to have a subscription to the cloud gaming services in question here.

The Samsung Gaming Hub now houses all three of the most popular cloud game streaming services available directly on its latest 4K TV offerings, delivering what is arguably the most direct access for folks that have or will purchase one of the 2022 model displays or monitors. You can find more details on which models feature Samsung Gaming Hub in our previous coverage.

Samsung says, with the addition of Amazon’s Luna service, its gaming hub is now the home of “over 1,000 games to play instantaneously on Samsung Smart TVs.”

Here’s what Amazon’s director of Luna had to say about the collaboration with Samsung:

By teaming up with Samsung, we’re bringing our growing collection of games, unlimited gameplay channels including the Retro Channel and Jackbox Channel, and the Prime Gaming Channel that offers Amazon Prime members a rotating selection of games to play for free. It’s a winning combination that provides even more value and options to 2022 Samsung TV owners and gamers.

If you’re wondering how the gamepad situation works here, Samsung’s controller passthrough technology allows gamers to play with just about any Bluetooth controller, including Amazon’s Luna controller, Sony PlayStation gamepads, or Xbox Wireless controllers as we mentioned in our coverage of Xbox Game Pass coming to Samsung 4K TVs.

The Amazon Luna streaming service is now available via Samsung’s hub.

