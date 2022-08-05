Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cat Quest RPG, Orderly, Dead Cells, and more

Alongside today’s best Mac and iOS app deals, we are also tracking some big-time Apple hardware offers this morning. So just make sure you dive into the Best Buy anniversary weekend sale as well as this deal on Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro and the Beats Studio Buds discounts that are now live at Amazon. As for the apps, we are looking at some solid pricing on the Cat Quest RPG, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker, Dead Cells, even more Final Fantasy titles, and then some. Head below for Friday’s complete list of the best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cat Quest: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered: $11 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $11 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro – Scrivener Writers: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro: Sync & Share: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ACDSee Pro: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: BLEASS Alpha Synthesizer: $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Divinity: Original Sin 2: $18 (Reg. $45)

Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise 50% off, RDR2 Ultimate $35, Bugsnax $19, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Scary Mortuary Assistant Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Legend of Mana: $17 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $14 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $14 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $14 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: YFINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Cat Quest:

Leap into a grand adventure of dragons, magic and cats in purr-suit of the evil Drakoth and your catnapped sister! Explore Felingard’s huge overworld map, risk life and limb delving into dungeons for epic loot, and lend a paw to a furry cast of characters in a flurry of side quests. A huge open world filled with over 15 hours of furry content! Gorgeous graphics that accentuate the cuteness of cats!

