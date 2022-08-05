Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise 50% off, RDR2 Ultimate $35, Bugsnax $19, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering digital copies of Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch at $29.99. This is 50% off the regular $60 price tag, about $0.50 less than you’ll pay as part of the current eShop sale event, and the best price we can find. This sixth mainline installment in the beloved Capcom series was exclusively developed for the Nintendo Switch and launched in the spring of last year. It takes players to the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village with new ecosystems to explore and monsters to fell. It also introduced some new gameplay mechanics to the formula with items like the WireBug that has players grappling across the map faster than ever before as well as the ability to mount certain monsters as companions throughout the journey. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

Pre-orders:

