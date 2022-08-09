Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Package Inc., Traffix, Monster Hunter Stories, and more

This morning’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now up for the taking down below the fold. Just make sure you check out our Apple hardware deals while you’re at it including the best price in months on the 24-inch M1 iMac as well as up to $230 off Apple Watch Series 7 styles. Today’s app collection is headlined by titles like Package Inc., Traffix: City Rush, Railways!, Monster Hunter Stories, Amazing Flash Cards, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Railways!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bug Drop!: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Burger Bistro Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Amazing Flash Cards: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: BusyContacts: FREE (Reg. $50)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Virtual Backgrounds: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Chronos Principle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Papers, Please: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System & Network Info: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Time Tracker: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Serial: $20 (Reg. $40)

More on Package Inc.:

Package Inc. is an inspiring delivery simulator, created by the same developers of Traffix and Railways. The entire game is available without ads and features lovely milestones that can appeal to those who care most about style. Who wouldn’t like to have the Eiffel Tower in their city? Package Inc. is a beautiful game about designing a delivery system for a growing city. Build a connection between different hubs and feed multiple destinations, like factories, police stations, cafes, libraries, boutiques, saloons, hotels, pizzerias, pet shops or schools.

