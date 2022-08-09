Today’s best game deals: Just Dance 2022 $15, Kena Bridge of Spirits, Witcher 3, much more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Just Dance 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $20 to $30 range these days, this is matching the Amazon all-time low, the best price we can find, and a notable chance to add it to your party game library. As well as being a fun way to get some exercise in with the Just Dance Unlimited sweat mode access, it includes 40 tracks with hundreds more to purchase thereafter if you want as well as a kids mode to “engage the little ones with eight kid-friendly songs and choreographies.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe Edition $37 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $13 (Reg. $23+)
- Katamari Damacy REROLLeShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- The Witcher 3: Wild HunteShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher TaleseShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- SkateBIRD eShop $13 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $30 (Reg. $40)
- Maneater $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ori and the Blind Forest $25 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age $22 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition $35 (Reg. up to $100)
- Cat Quest II eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Bugsnax eShop $19 (Reg. $25)
- NEOGEO eShop sale from $4 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon eShop $5 (Reg. $10)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- PGA Tour 2K21 Deluxe Switch $17.50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe PSN $32 (Reg. $80)
- Dead Cells eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Demon’s Souls remake $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon PlayStation summer sale from $20
- Gran Turismo 7 PSN from $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hades PSN $19 (Reg. $25)
- 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $40 (Reg. $60, all-time low)
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60)
- And Expansion Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $40 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $55 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $38.50 (Reg. $60)
- Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale from $2
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $35 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
