Today’s best game deals: Just Dance 2022 $15, Kena Bridge of Spirits, Witcher 3, much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesUbisoft
Reg. $20+ $15

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Just Dance 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $20 to $30 range these days, this is matching the Amazon all-time low, the best price we can find, and a notable chance to add it to your party game library. As well as being a fun way to get some exercise in with the Just Dance Unlimited sweat mode access, it includes 40 tracks with hundreds more to purchase thereafter if you want as well as a kids mode to “engage the little ones with eight kid-friendly songs and choreographies.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Pokémon livestream: Gen 9 Paldea region, Scarlet and Violet, more

*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now

***New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console pre-orders now live

Pre-orders:

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Ubisoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pelican’s 4-pack of Protector Stick-On AirTag Mou...
Save 40% on Logitech’s League of Legends G PRO Wi...
Samsung’s latest 1TB USB-C Gen 2 T7 Shield Portab...
JBL’s Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker with built-in cara...
Chefman’s 3.6-qt. TurboFry Air Fryer now the most...
MSI’s Vigor GK30 Mechanical Feel Gaming Keyboard ...
Anker’s 5500Pa cordless hand vac with air purific...
Allbirds takes up to 40% off new markdowns including sn...
Load more...
Show More Comments