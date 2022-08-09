Save up to $230 on Apple Watch Series 7 styles at all-time lows from $279

Update: While stock has been going in and out on the models below, you can now score a new all-time low on the 45mm GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 7 at $518.50. That’s $230 in savings and a rare discount on this higher-end model. Other styles still start from $279 below.

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Apple Watch Series 7 models with near-Prime Day prices. Shipping is free across the board. Right now, the 41mm GPS Green Aluminum style starts at $279 and is down from its usual $399 price tag in order to match the all-time low set just once before on Prime Day. The larger 45mm styles are also on sale, with the prices dropping at checkout to $359.99 in several colorways from the usual $429 going rate.

Regardless of which style you’re looking at, this is Apple’s latest fitness companion which comes backed by a noticeably larger screen. From there, Apple Watch Series 7 also sports a new fast charging mode which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Then staples like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings complete the build. Here’s how it compares to the previous-generation models, as well. Then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Or just go with one of Apple’s in-house options that is currently also on sale to start the week. Including an assortment of the sportier bands in Apple’s stable, you’ll find prices starting at $25 across several colors and styles. These all regularly sell for $49 and are the best prices we’ve seen to date for just about everything.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

