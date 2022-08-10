9to5Toys Daily: August 10, 2022 – Galaxy Z Fold 4 $450 off, AirPods Pro $180, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/08/9to5Toys-Daily-81022-11.09-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Unknown Worlds, the team behind Subnautica, is launchin...
Prime members can save 25% on the Planter’s Choic...
Samsung 2022 4K/8K TVs up to $1,200 off: Q60B 43-inch h...
Bose Headphones 700 fall as low as $279 with active noi...
Use Dremel’s 200 2-speed Rotary Tool Kit for your...
Extend your PS Plus membership for a year at $40 with f...
Clean up after road trips with THISWORX’s Car Vac...
Original Xbox gamepad nostalgia comes to Series X|S wit...
Load more...
Show More Comments