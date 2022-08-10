Score a nice $69 discount on Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case at $180

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe Charging Case at $179.99 shipped. As the first price cut since Prime Day last month, today’s offer is amounts to $69 in savings from its usual $249 price tag. This is one of the best prices of the year and comes within $10 of the 2022 low set a month ago during Amazon’s summer sale.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Make out for just a tad less by going with the new 3rd Genderation AirPods instead. Having launched last fall, you’re looking at a redesigned form-factor complete with much of the same MagSafe charging specs to complement its adaptive EQ, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 30-hour playback per charge. Not to mention, a slightly more affordable $170 price tag. Though it might just be a good call to go grab the Pro models above and really make the most of that $10 difference.

Though for the latest in personal listening, last night saw Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 Headphones hit the scene. Arriving with all of the expected ANC that is actually an improvement from previous iterations, 60-hour battery life takes the spotlight as one of the most impressive features. Those upgrades do come at the loss of the usual retro stylings, which you can learn all about in our launch coverage.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your Apple devices. And they’re ready to use right out of the case. AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it’s time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you’re away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.

