Arcade1Up’s Street Fighter cabinet delivers 12 games for $249 (Reg. $315+), more from $150

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy Street Fighter 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet for $249.02 shipped. Regularly $315 there, the listings with the included riser come in at well over $400 right now via GameStop and elsewhere with today’s deal being the lowest price of entry by a long shot. You’re looking at a 17-inch full color display with a printed coin door and graphic kick plate alongside built-in speakers and “real-feel” arcade controls. This one also brings 12 different titles to your game room including the original Street Fighter various versions of Street Fighter II, Strider, Final Fight, and more. Head below for more Arcade1Up deals. 

More Arcade1Up deals:

Speaking of Arcade1Up, you’ll want to jump into our latest coverage of the brand’s new Ms. PAC-MAN and Street Fighter II cabinets with Wi-Fi and multiplayer. Before that, we also saw it unleash its latest Legacy collection with Mortal Kombat, MIDWAY, and other new models, all of which you can get a closer look at right here

Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy Street Fighter Cabinet features:

Twelve games, one cabinet, unlimited retro gaming fun. Add the Capcom Legacy Edition from Arcade1Up to your home, and execute the Shoryuken! anytime, no quarters required! Brought to you by Arcade1Up, this is an absolute must-have for your family game room, game cave, or even in the office. Arcade1Up home arcade cabinets play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. ALL included. Switch up to any included game at will with the easy to navigate on-screen menus.

