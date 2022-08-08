Razer’s LE Captain America Xbox controller and charger back to Amazon low at $144 (Reg. $180)

We are now tracking the second notable discount on Razer’s official Limited Edition Captain America Wireless Controller and Quick Charging Stand Bundle for Xbox at $143.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $180, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since release and the lowest total we can find. It combines an officially licensed wireless Razer Xbox gamepad with its matching charging holster adorned with Captain America and The Falcon iconography. Textured grips, Razer’s pressure-sensitive impulse analog triggers, a 3-hour recharge time, and the magnetic contact system round out the feature highlights here. Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and head below for more.

If the Razer tech and Marvel art don’t do anything for you, just score a Microsoft wireless Xbox game pad from $49.50 shipped instead. You can always score the matching Razer charging cradle for the standard Xbox gamepads at a later date or right now and keep an extra $60 or more in your pocket.

Do yourself a favor and check out the new Fall Guys’ anniversary custom Xbox Series S console and controller. Then dive into the latest new additions coming to Xbox Game Pass before you scope out the new PowerA MOGA XP7-X mobile controller for Xbox cloud gaming and all of the titles on sale in this morning’s roundup.

Razer’s LE Captain America Xbox controller features:

Inpsired by the new Captain America: A suit and shield aren’t what defines a hero—their character does. But if you’re ready to take the mantle, then become a symbol of good with the limited-edition, officially licensed Marvel Xbox controller and charging stand.

Wireless and Universal: Designed to work with Xbox Series X|S and all Xbox One models, pair the controller quickly and easily with just one button—a fast, stable connection that also works for PC or Mac gaming (Requires Xbox Wireless Adapter sold separately).

Impulse Analog Triggers: Whether firing a gun or taking hits, feel the action and be in the moment with triggers that not only vibrate during gameplay, but are pressure-sensitive for a finer level of precision.

