Razer Blade 14 with 8-core Ryzen 9 6900HX and RTX 3080 Ti hits new low at $2,956 ($544 off)

Amazon is offering the latest 2022 Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti for $2,955.98 shipped. Down from $3,500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at $544 off. Delivering a powerful on-the-go experience, this laptop leverages the latest from both AMD and NVIDIA so you can both game and create content anywhere. The Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core processor will chew through just about any task you set in front of it. Plus, the RTX 3080 Ti will easily power the built-in 1440p 165Hz display with your favorite AAA titles at max graphics in most instances. There’s also 1TB of NVMe storage that’s user-expandable in tow as well. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

With how much power is available in the Blade 14 above, we recommend picking up a nice monitor to have at home to essentially convert the laptop into a desktop. For that, check out the MSI Rapid-IPS Quantum Dot 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor that’s available at Amazon for $390 right now. It supports USB-C connectivity meaning it can plug directly into the Blade 14 to run and it also makes for a great gaming display to have at your desk.

Also, don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on with NZXT’s first gaming monitor. The review went live yesterday and we found the brand’s 27-inch IPS screen to be NZXT “A solid QHD 165Hz gaming display.” Then, swing by our PC gaming hub for all the other ways you can upgrade your setup this summer.

Razer Blade 14 features:

The most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop is back and more powerful than ever before. The new Razer Blade 14 combines the latest AMD️ Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, available NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics, and DDR5 4800MHz memory to bring you the ultimate 14” gaming laptop for uncompromising performance and portability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!