Razer’s latest Viper V2 Pro Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse sees first discount to $123.50

Amazon is now offering the Razer’s latest Viper V2 Pro Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $123.41 shipped. Normally going for $150, this nearly $27 price drop marks the first discount for the white colorway since launching this May. The black colorway is seeing its first price drop as well to $125.36 This new Viper mouse comes equipped with the new Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor and improved Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, all packed inside an ultra-lightweight design. While you could use Razer’s Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless connection, you could instead connect the included Speedflex USB-C cable to your PC so you don’t have to rely on battery power and eliminate any latency associated with the wireless system. There are even three new AI functions built into this mouse: Smart Tracking, Motion Sync, and Asymmetric Cut-off. You can learn more about these functions in our launch coverage and go in-depth with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $38. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99g. The HERO 12K sensor is said to deliver “up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice” with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

This price drop of Razer’s latest Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is timed with the launch of the brand’s all-new DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse. The new DeathAdder mouse comes with a refined shape and Razer’s latest sensor and switch technology all packed inside the total 63g design, and all just for $150. You can learn more about Razer’s brand new mouse by checking out our hands-on review here.

Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

59g Ultra-lightweight Design: One of the lightest esports mice ever created and offers a level of speed and control favored by the world’s top esports pros

Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor: Best-in-class precision via flawless tracking performance on a wider variety of surfaces including glass

80 Hour Battery Life: Ultra-lightweight and can run for up to 80 continuous hours

On-mouse DPI Controls: Capable of toggling between 5 DPI stages without the need for software

