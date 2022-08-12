Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: This War of Mine, Mystic Vale, Redshift Sky Pro, more

Your Friday edition of the best iOS app deals courtesy of the App Store is now live and waiting for you down below. Just be sure to also check out this morning’s deals on Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro and the new all-time lows now live on iPad mini 6 at up to $99 off. Our app collection is headlined by titles like Achi – Strategy game, This War of Mine, Tower of Fortune 3, Mystic Vale, Redshift Sky Pro, HomeDash, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Activity Tracker+: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Redshift Sky Pro: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: HomeDash: $10 (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Scanner Lens: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stitch Photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shadow Hunter: Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ShockWave – Synth Module: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Drambo: $20 (Reg. $21)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Backtrack – Record Past Audio: $12 (Reg. $13)

More on This War of Mine:

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.

